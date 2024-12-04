Salesforce price target raised to $430 from $340 at Baird

Baird analyst Rob Oliver raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $430 from $340 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported a solid quarter and provided conservative Q4 guidance and they like the set-up heading into FY’26 given reasonable Street expectations, positive progress made around the company’s AI strategy, and potential upside as front-office spending comes back.
