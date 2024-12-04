Salesforce price target raised to $425 from $385 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $425 from $385 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered a solid quarter, with 150bps of upside to October quarter cRPO – Current Remaining Performance Obligation – constant currency growth vs. guidance, and with January quarter CRPO guidance coming in line with consensus estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. More broadly, the longer-term potential of Agentforce and the Data Cloud creates greater investor focus on new technology adoption and new growth potential for Salesforce, BMO added.

