News & Insights

Stocks
CRM

Salesforce price target raised to $425 from $385 at BMO Capital

December 04, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $425 from $385 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered a solid quarter, with 150bps of upside to October quarter cRPO – Current Remaining Performance Obligation – constant currency growth vs. guidance, and with January quarter CRPO guidance coming in line with consensus estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. More broadly, the longer-term potential of Agentforce and the Data Cloud creates greater investor focus on new technology adoption and new growth potential for Salesforce, BMO added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.