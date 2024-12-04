Salesforce price target raised to $420 from $400 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $420 from $400 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company delivered “solid” Q3 results and gave Q4 CRPO growth guidance of 9% that was also in line with expectations. Following the earnings report, the firm says there was “not a ton to pick at” as Agentforce commentary and early adoption remains upbeat and that momentum supports its base case of about $1B in Agentforce revenue by calendar 2026.

