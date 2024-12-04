News & Insights

Stocks
CRM

Salesforce price target raised to $420 from $300 at RBC Capital

December 04, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $420 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a solid quarter as its subscription revenue growth stabilized, and cRPO – Current Remaining Performance Obligation – growth came in solid, remaining in double-digits, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Salesforce’s operating margins were also solid and its FY25 was raised slightly, while its Agentforce updates were encouraging, RBC adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.