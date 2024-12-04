Salesforce price target raised to $415 from $315 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $415 from $315 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid FQ3 results with a modest upside across revenue, operating margins, and cRPO growth, and guided FQ4 largely consistent with investor expectations. Canaccord continues to think the company is one of the more interesting “relative value” plays on AI in software, and as such, their rating is unchanged.

