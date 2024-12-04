Salesforce price target raised to $405 from $395 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $405 from $395 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that robust multi-cloud adoption, international expansion, early renewals, and solid transactional create/close bookings contributed to another $100M-plus top-line beat and better-than-feared cRPO growth of 10% year-over-year. Free cash flow growth expectations were raised to a mid-point of 27% year-over-year for 2025 on further margin expansion, Piper adds.
