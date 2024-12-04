Salesforce price target raised to $405 from $330 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $405 from $330 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. 10% constant currency cRPO growth in Q3 exceeded consensus expectation by about 1% and fell in line with the buyside, notes the analyst, who adds that revenue and operating margin also exceeded consensus expectations, allowing Salesforce to modestly take up its FY25 guidance for revenues, margins and free cash flow. A “solid start” for Agentforce, with the company signing more than 200 deals in the quarter and seeing thousands more in the pipeline, “likely sustains the excitement around Salesforce’s positioning for this expansive opportunity,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.