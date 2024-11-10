Salesforce price target raised to $400 from $350 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $400 from $350 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says its partner checks indicated an uptick in demand post Dreamforce driven by large deals coming back, first real organic product innovation in years, and public sector strength. Salesforce is investing behind the opportunity, with 1K additional reps to capitalize on “amazing momentum” per CEO Marc Benioff, Jefferies adds.

