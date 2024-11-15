News & Insights

Salesforce price target raised to $385 from $305 at BMO Capital

November 15, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $385 from $305 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that the initial channel feedback on Agentforce has been very positive – much more so than past Salesforce new solutions – and the firm contends that Agentforce could have a modest revenue and growth impact in the second half of FY26. Heading into earnings, BMO sees Salesforce generating modest upside to constant-currency CRPO growth guide, the firm added.

