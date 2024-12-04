Salesforce price target raised to $380 from $340 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $380 from $340 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q cRPO growth of 10% cc, roughly 1% above guide, similar to last quarter’s beat. 4Q cRPO guide was in-line, while FY25 revenue/margin guide was mostly unchanged.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRM:
- Salesforce price target raised to $430 from $340 at Baird
- Salesforce price target raised to $440 from $390 at BofA
- Salesforce price target raised to $380 from $340 at JPMorgan
- Salesforce price target raised to $415 from $315 at Canaccord
- Salesforce price target raised to $405 from $330 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.