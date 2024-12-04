Salesforce price target raised to $380 from $340 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $380 from $340 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q cRPO growth of 10% cc, roughly 1% above guide, similar to last quarter’s beat. 4Q cRPO guide was in-line, while FY25 revenue/margin guide was mostly unchanged.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.