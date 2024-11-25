Salesforce price target raised to $375 from $325 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce to $375 from $325 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. It is time for the broader software space “to get in on the AI Party,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the use cases are “exploding,” the enterprise consumption phase will begin in 2025 with a launch of large language models across the board, and the true adoption of generative AI will be a major catalyst for the software sector. To reflect its increased bullishness on the next phase of the artificial intelligence revolution in the software sector into 2025, Wedbush upgraded Elastic (ESTC) and Snowflake (SNOW) to Outperform while also raising price targets on Palantir (PLTR) and Salesforce (CRM) heading into 2025.
Read More on CRM:
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Salesforce price target raised to $360 from $275 at UBS
- Salesforce price target raised to $450 from $342 at JMP Securities
- Salesforce price target raised to $340 from $290 at TD Cowen
- Salesforce price target raised to $385 from $330 at Oppenheimer
