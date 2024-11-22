News & Insights

Salesforce price target raised to $360 from $275 at UBS

November 22, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $360 from $275 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after analyzing the company’s new Agentforce offering and the broader opportunity to sell artificial intelligence agents for customer support tasks in particular.

