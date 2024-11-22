Salesforce price target raised to $360 from $275 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $360 from $275 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after analyzing the company’s new Agentforce offering and the broader opportunity to sell artificial intelligence agents for customer support tasks in particular.
