Salesforce price target raised to $360 from $275 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $360 from $275 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after analyzing the company’s new Agentforce offering and the broader opportunity to sell artificial intelligence agents for customer support tasks in particular.

