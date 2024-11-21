Salesforce price target raised to $340 from $290 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $340 from $290 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm previewed its quarterly results and said they are encouraged by the early reception around Agentforce and the potential for a stronger new AI-driven product cycle. But they think expectations have run a bit high and there is going to be some patience needed to see meaningful impacts.

