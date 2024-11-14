Salesforce price target raised to $340 from $270 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $340 from $270 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on select Software names. The analyst states that the firm’s recent checks with large global system integrator contacts indicate a “largely steady enterprise IT spending trend” following a modest ramp to start the the second half of the year.

