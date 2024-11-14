Salesforce price target raised to $340 from $270 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $340 from $270 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on select Software names. The analyst states that the firm’s recent checks with large global system integrator contacts indicate a “largely steady enterprise IT spending trend” following a modest ramp to start the the second half of the year.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CRM:
- Salesforce AI CEO Clara Shih leaves company, says JMP Securities
- OpenAI nears launch of AI ‘agents’ to automate tasks, Bloomberg says
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Salesforce price target raised to $390 from $325 at BofA
- Salesforce upgraded to Positive from Mixed view at OTR Global
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.