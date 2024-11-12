Salesforce price target raised to $330 from $275 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $330 from $275 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While the firm’s field work increased its confidence in an eventual Data Cloud plus AF product cycle, it’s likely captured by recent drift up in shares. Wells sees more attractive opportunities where GenAI could be monetized earlier, creating tough optics/setup for Salesforce shares into 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.