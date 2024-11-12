News & Insights

Stocks
CRM

Salesforce price target raised to $330 from $275 at Wells Fargo

November 12, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on Salesforce (CRM) to $330 from $275 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While the firm’s field work increased its confidence in an eventual Data Cloud plus AF product cycle, it’s likely captured by recent drift up in shares. Wells sees more attractive opportunities where GenAI could be monetized earlier, creating tough optics/setup for Salesforce shares into 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.