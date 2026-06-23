Salesforce or ServiceNow: Who Will Lead AI in Business?

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) are key enterprise software players shifting toward AI-driven workflows. Salesforce embeds agents into CRM via Agentforce, while ServiceNow automates IT and business processes. The question is: which is positioned to benefit as AI moves from infrastructure into real enterprise productivity?

Stock prices used were the market prices of June 11, 2026. The video was published on June 22, 2026.

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Rick Orford has positions in ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.