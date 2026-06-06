Is Salesforce or ServiceNow a Better Stock to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

ServiceNow's revenue is growing considerably faster than Salesforce's.

Salesforce trades at a far lower valuation than ServiceNow.

One company's business model looks better equipped for the AI era.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow ›

Software stocks spent the first part of 2026 among the market's weakest names. Investors worried that artificial intelligence (AI) agents would chip away at the per-seat licensing model on which much of enterprise software is built, and the selling was severe. The group, however, has since stabilized. May was the sector's best month in more than two decades. Though shares pulled back again over the past week, leaving much of the year's earlier damage in place.

That sets up a useful comparison between two enterprise software leaders. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) brought customer relationship management (CRM) to the cloud and is now pushing hard into AI agents through its Agentforce platform. And ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) automates the digital workflows that move work through large organizations, from IT support to security response.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Both are down meaningfully in 2026. But which is the better buy?

Salesforce: cheaper, but growing slower

Salesforce's fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 30, 2026) was solid. Revenue rose 13% year over year to $11.1 billion, an acceleration from the 9% growth it reported two quarters earlier, though some of that lift came from its roughly $8 billion acquisition of data-management company Informatica. Subscription and support revenue, the recurring core of the business, grew 14%, and the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) operating margin expanded to 34.8% from 32.3%.

Importantly, the AI story is starting to show up in the numbers. Salesforce said annual recurring revenue from Agentforce, its suite of AI agents, surpassed $1 billion for the first time, up 205% year over year.

And its messaging service, Slack, is increasingly part of the bull case for the stock, too.

"Slack was nearly half of our million-plus wins this quarter, up 80% year-over-year," chief executive officer Marc Benioff said during the company's fiscal first-quarterearnings call

Still, for the full fiscal year, Salesforce guided for revenue of roughly $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion, about 11% growth -- and only around 8 percentage points of that is organic, with Informatica supplying the rest.

The stock is down about 30% year to date as of this writing, and that decline has reset the valuation. Salesforce now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 22 -- a reasonable valuation.

ServiceNow: faster growth at a much steeper price

ServiceNow is growing far faster.

In the first quarter of 2026, both subscription revenue and total revenue rose 22% year over year, to $3.67 billion and $3.77 billion, respectively -- an acceleration from about 21% subscription growth in the prior quarter.

ServiceNow charges, in part, based on how much its platform is used rather than solely on seat counts, and demand for its AI tools is growing rapidly, helping its business inflect.

With Now Assist, its generative AI offering, the number of customers spending $1 million or more annually grew by more than 130% year over year.

And management raised its AI ambitions on the company's first-quarterearnings call with chief executive officer Bill McDermott saying of the prior $1 billion AI target, "We're already talking about $1.5 billion now, and it's on a run."

ServiceNow chief financial officer Gina Mastantuono added that customers are "moving past experimentation into full-scale, enterprisewide AI investment."

ServiceNow, like Salesforce, also turns revenue into cash at an impressive clip. ServiceNow's free cash flow in the quarter was about $1.67 billion -- a 44% free cash flow margin.

The catch, however, is the price.

After a 5-for-1 stock split late last year, ServiceNow shares trade around $112 as of this writing. That gives the stock a price-to-earnings ratio of about 67 -- more than triple Salesforce's.

Sure, the stock is down about 27% in 2026. And it fell particularly hard over the past week. But shares carry a premium that leaves little room for error.

Which stock is the better buy?

So, which is the better buy?

To me, ServiceNow looks like the more attractive investment, even with its richer valuation. It's growing much faster than Salesforce, with growth accelerating rather than slowing, and it converts a large share of revenue into free cash flow. Just as important, a meaningful portion of that revenue scales with how much work runs through its platform rather than just the number of employees logging in -- a model that may hold up better in a world of AI agents than the seat-based approach that has weighed on the group this year.

Of course, none of this makes Salesforce a bad stock. Its valuation is far more forgiving, and a return to faster organic growth could make today's price a bargain. But ServiceNow's premium, while a risk worth respecting after this year's volatility, buys a stronger business -- making it both the better company and, despite the higher price tag, arguably the better investment.

Should you buy stock in ServiceNow right now?

Before you buy stock in ServiceNow, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ServiceNow wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 6, 2026.

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.