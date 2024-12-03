Salesforce options imply 6.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Salesforce (CRM) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.5%, or $21.57, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.5%.
