Salesforce Names Robin Washington As President And Chief Operating And Financial Officer

February 05, 2025 — 06:18 pm EST

(RTTNews) - cloud-based software company Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Wednesday announced the appointment of Robin Washington as President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer, starting March 21, 2025.

Robin Washington is an experienced executive with decades of leadership in financial and operational strategy at top companies like Gilead Sciences, Hyperion, and PeopleSoft. She has been on the Salesforce Board since 2013, serving as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and Lead Independent Director. Washington has also served on the boards of Alphabet, Eikon Therapeutics, Honeywell, and Vertiv Holdings.

The company also shared that after a 25-year career with the company, Brian Millham will retire on May 1, 2025, and will transition into an advisory role.

Arnold Donald will assume the role of Lead Independent Director once Robin Washington joins Salesforce on March 21, 2025, while Washington will continue serving on the Salesforce Board of Directors.

The current CFO, Amy Weaver announced last year that she would be stepping down from Salesforce once a new CFO was appointed.

Wednesday, CRM closed at $347.93, up by 1.10%. After market hours, it is currently trading at $341.85, reflecting a 1.75% decrease on the New York Stock Exchange.

