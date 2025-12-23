Salesforce Just Triggered a Powerful Buy Signal for 2026

Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) stock chart shows another clear indication that now may be a good time to buy it. The latest signal is a bullish, multi-timeframe moving-average crossover that may be considered more substantial because it includes three major moving averages, not just two—and it also suggests the stock is positioned for a potential traditional Golden Cross if current momentum persists.

A bullish moving-average crossover occurs when a shorter-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average, indicating a potential shift in market dynamics, such as from distribution to accumulation. The signal shown by Salesforce price action includes the short-term 30-day EMA, the long-term 150-day EMA, and the longer-term 150-week EMA, which has flattened at times this year but remains tilted higher overall.

The takeaway for investors is that the CRM markets, including speculators, traders, and long-term investors, are aligning and underpin a robust outlook for stock price advances. With these markets working in tandem, accumulation can and will easily overcome distribution, driving the market higher and higher as 2026 progresses.

Other technical signals are reflected in the CRM stock price chart, including a hard bottom at the $225 level. Price action hit that level in late 2025, rebounded smartly, and then retreated to retest it in the weeks that followed. The late-year action includes a quick test, a technical head for a Head & Shoulders Reversal pattern, and a stronger rebound in December that confirms a clear Double Bottom. Either way you read it, support is strong at this level and unlikely to be broken, given the latest results, guidance update, and outlook for long-term financial health.

Sentiment Trends Put Bottom in Salesforce Stock Price Action

The sentiment trends, including those of analysts and institutions, are central to CRM’s stock price action. Consistently rated a consensus of Moderate Buy, analysts' trends early in the year included downgrades and price target revisions that weighed on the stock price. However, the downdraft in price action was overblown, significantly discounting the market relative to the consensus figure, and institutions bought it on the way down. Their activity has been bullish on balance throughout the year, with buying outpacing selling by a meaningful margin, providing the support necessary to form the bottom shown on the chart.

The data also indicate that, after the FY2026 Q3 release in December, analyst trends shifted back towards upgrades and raising price targets. The shift provided the catalyst for retail investors to flood back into the stock, driving it back above the critical moving averages. As it stands, the consensus in late December implies roughly mid-20% upside at the midpoint of the target range, with substantially greater upside potential at the high end.

Could Salesforce’s Next Rally Start With the New Year?

The catalyst for CRM’s stock price advance could be as simple as the turning of the year. The market for CRM remains depressed after a year of selling and is likely to be a target for fresh positions in 2026. Among the incentives to buy are forecasts of accelerating results in FY2026, which are likely to be low, including cash flow and capital return. Results are driven by the increasing global adoption of cloud technology and the penetration of services, specifically the Agentforce platform. It enables clients already using CRM’s customer-facing and data-mining tools to apply the insights derived using AI-powered agents.

Salesforce is currently experiencing several changes in cash flow and capital return, establishing itself as a leader in agentic AI applications and becoming a blue-chip tech stock that pays dividends and repurchases shares. The dividend remains a token, but it reinforces Salesforce’s shift toward a more shareholder-return-oriented profile; buybacks are more substantial, reducing the share count by roughly about 1% over the past year as of the end of Q3 FY2026. Both provide reasons for the market to own this stock and leverage for investors who do.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.