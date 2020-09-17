Salesforce Gets Added to Dow Jones Industrial Average. Is it Time to Buy or Sell?

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) was recently added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This is big news for an already mammoth tech company. But the Dow requirements for joining the prestigious index are "only if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth and is of interest to a large number of investors."

This addition to the DJIA coupled with a stellar earnings report caused Salesforce stock to soar +38% as of this writing. So is it overvalued? Or can Salesforce really live up to the hype? Watch this video to find out.

Austin Hankwitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

