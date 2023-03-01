US Markets
Salesforce forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on cloud boost

March 01, 2023 — 04:13 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as pandemic-induced migration to hybrid-work models boosts demand, sending the cloud-based software provider's shares up 10% after markets.

The company also said it will increase its share repurchase program to $20 billion.

Salesforce's newly launched products as well as the Customer 360 platform and messaging app Slack are helping it to win customers and drive sales in the face of a potential economic slowdown.

To drive down costs, Salesforce in January said it planned to close some offices and cut jobs by 10% after pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce.

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 was $8.38 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $7.99 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Salesforce forecast revenue for the first quarter between $8.16 billion and $8.18 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $8.06 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

