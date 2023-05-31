News & Insights

US Markets
CRM

Salesforce forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

May 31, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Add shares

May 31 (Reuters) - Business software maker Salesforce Inc CRM.N forecast second-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, as demand for its cloud-based offerings stays strong in the face of a turbulent economy.

The company expects revenue of between $8.51 billion and $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.49 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue was $8.25 billion for the quarter ended April 30, compared with the expectations of $8.18 billion.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company fell nearly 5% in trading after the bell, after rising as much as 3% in regular trading.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.