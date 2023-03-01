Salesforce forecast current quarter revenue above estimates

March 1 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N on Wednesday forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as pandemic-induced migration to hybrid-work models boosts demand for the cloud-based software provider that has been facing slowing growth.

The business software maker forecast revenue between $8.16 billion and $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $8.06 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

