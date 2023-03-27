Markets
CRM

Salesforce, Elliott To Continue Productive Working Relationship

March 27, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Salesforce (CRM) and Elliott Investment Management L.P. have issued a joint statement. Elliott decided not to proceed with director nominations. Also, Salesforce and Elliott have committed to continue their productive working relationship. Salesforce noted that its upcoming annual meeting will proceed in the ordinary course.

Jesse Cohn, Managing Partner of Elliott, said, "I have great respect for Marc and his team, and I have become deeply impressed by their strong ongoing commitment to profitable growth, responsible capital return and an ambitious shareholder value creation plan."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.