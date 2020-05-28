US Markets
CRM

Salesforce cuts annual sales estimates on COVID-19 hit

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Salesforce.com Inc cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds estimates, share movement

May 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company fell 3% in extended trading.

Salesforce now expects revenue of $20 billion for its fiscal year ending in 2021, down from its prior forecast of a range of $21 billion to $21.1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of $20.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The cloud services company's net revenue rose 30% to $4.87 billion in the first quarter ended April 30, slightly above the average analyst estimate of $4.85 billion.

Excluding items, it earned 70 cents per share, in line with estimates.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular