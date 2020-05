May 28 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N cut its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, citing the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during first quarter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru)

