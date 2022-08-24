Salesforce cuts annual revenue forecast on forex hit, stiff competition

Adds shares and details

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and strong competition in cloud computing, sending shares down 6% in extended trading

The San Francisco, California-based company now expects revenue of $30.90 billion to $31.00 billion, lower than the $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion it forecast in May, and below Wall Street estimates of $31.73 billion.

Salesforce revenue forecast accounts for about $800 million hit from a strong dollar, a third higher compared to its outlook in May.

Salesforce reported revenue of $7.72 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, up 22% from last year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akash.sriram@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.