US Markets
CRM

Salesforce cuts annual revenue forecast on forex hit, stiff competition

Contributors
Leroy Leo Reuters
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Salesforce Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and strong competition in cloud computing, sending shares down 6% in extended trading

Adds shares and details

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and strong competition in cloud computing, sending shares down 6% in extended trading

The San Francisco, California-based company now expects revenue of $30.90 billion to $31.00 billion, lower than the $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion it forecast in May, and below Wall Street estimates of $31.73 billion.

Salesforce revenue forecast accounts for about $800 million hit from a strong dollar, a third higher compared to its outlook in May.

Salesforce reported revenue of $7.72 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, up 22% from last year.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((akash.sriram@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRMACNIBMMSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular