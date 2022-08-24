Salesforce cuts annual revenue forecast

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast, signaling strong competition in the booming cloud-computing space.

The company now expects revenue of $30.9 billion to $31.0 billion, lower than the $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion it forecast in May, and below Wall Street estimates of $31.73 billion.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

