Salesforce cuts annual revenue forecast

Leroy Leo
Akash Sriram
Salesforce Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast, signaling strong competition in the booming cloud-computing space.

The company now expects revenue of $30.9 billion to $31.0 billion, lower than the $31.7 billion to $31.8 billion it forecast in May, and below Wall Street estimates of $31.73 billion.

