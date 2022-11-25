Salesforce (CRM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Salesforce CRM is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30.

For the fiscal third quarter, the company projects total revenues between $7.82 billion and $7.83 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.20 and $1.21 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.81 billion, indicating an increase of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 4.7%.

Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.8%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Salesforce Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Salesforce Inc. price-eps-surprise | Salesforce Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Salesforce’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The customer relationship management software provider’s focus on introducing more aligned products per customer needs is expected to have boosted its top line in the quarter.

The company’s quarterly performance is likely to have gained from its focus on building and expanding relationships with leading brands across industries and geographies. Also, significant growth opportunities in the public sector are expected to have been a tailwind in the fiscal third quarter.

Salesforce’s ability to offer integrated solutions for customers’ business problems is likely to have been a key growth driver. The firm’s products, like Trailhead and myTrailhead, are helping companies through their transformation processes along with increasing business scale with modern technology.

Also, the acquisitions of Slack, Mobify and Vlocity are anticipated to have aided CRM’s top line during the to-be-reported quarter. Growth across its four major cloud service offerings, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Platform, and Other and Marketing & Commerce Cloud, is anticipated to have boosted Salesforce’s subscriptions and supported its revenues.

However, a decline in software spending by small & medium businesses amid the macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war might have affected Salesforce’s fiscal third-quarter performance.

Further, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern, along with forex headwinds. Also, the increasing investments in international expansions and data centers might have eroded the company’s profitability during the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Salesforce this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Splunk SPLK, Intuit INTU and AutoZone AZO have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Splunk carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +9.43. The company is slated to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 164.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Splunk’s third-quarter bottom line stands at earnings of 23 cents per share, indicating a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 37 cents per share. Revenues are estimated to grow 27.3% year over year to $845.9 million.

Intuit is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.15% at present. INTU's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 13.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 24.4% year over year to $2.5 billion.

AutoZone carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.91%. The company is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6. AZO's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.6%.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AutoZone’s earnings is pegged at $24.82 per share, indicating a 3.4% year-over-year decrease. Revenues are expected to grow 4.2% to $3.82 billion.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.