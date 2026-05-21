Salesforce (CRM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Salesforce (CRM) closed at $176.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.03% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.17% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 5.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Salesforce in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 27, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $3.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.06 billion, up 12.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.18 per share and a revenue of $46.05 billion, signifying shifts of +5.27% and +10.89%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. At present, Salesforce boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Salesforce is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.22, so one might conclude that Salesforce is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRM has a PEG ratio of 0.92 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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