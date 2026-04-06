Salesforce (CRM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Salesforce (CRM) closed at $185.09, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 7.39% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Salesforce in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 19.77% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.06 billion, reflecting a 12.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.1 per share and a revenue of $46.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.63% and +10.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Salesforce is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Salesforce is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.28 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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