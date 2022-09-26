Salesforce (CRM) Reaffirms FY23 Guidance, Reveals FY26 Target

Salesforce CRM recently reconfirmed its fiscal 2023 guidance and provided a fiscal 2026 financial target during last week’s Investor Day event.

Salesforce restated its revenue guidance range of $30.9-$31 billion for fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the $4.71-$4.73 per share band. Operating cash flow growth is likely to be in the 16-17% range year over year. The company reiterated its non-GAAP operating margin forecast for the fiscal year at approximately 20.4%.

On the same day, the company also revealed that it anticipates reaching $50 billion in annual revenues by fiscal 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 17%. The company expects a non-GAAP operating margin for FY26 at more than 25%, driven by reducing non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues below 35% during the fiscal year.

According to an IDC study, Salesforce and its partners together are likely to create 9.3 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenues globally by FY26. With online platforms like Trailblazer Community, Trailhead and Salesforce Talent Alliance, the company is capable of generating both revenues and jobs directly into its customer base. Such platforms are anticipated to aid CRM to achieve massive growth by the end of fiscal 2026.

Further, Salesforce plans to authorize the repurchase of up to $10 billion worth of shares for the first time by fiscal 2026 (without any mention of expiration). The company predicts to return 30-40% of free cash flow in fiscal 2026.

Additionally, Salesforce is expecting its total addressable market size to cross $290 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period of 2022-2026. This is likely to accelerate the company’s geographic expansion to a new standard. In this regard, it can be noted that CRM’s management expects the international share of annualized recurring revenues to reach 37% by the end of fiscal 2023.

Currently, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. With the rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions, the company continues to focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs. Consecutive deal wins in the international market are another growth driver.

During second-quarter fiscal 2023, Salesforce generated revenues of $7.72 billion, reflecting a 22% year-over-year increase.

