Salesforce (CRM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Salesforce (CRM) reported $11.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $3.81 for the same period compares to $2.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03, the EPS surprise was +25.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Current : $35.10 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.73 billion.

: $35.10 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.73 billion. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Total : $72.40 billion versus $72.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $72.40 billion versus $72.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Remaining performance obligation (RPO) - Noncurrent : $37.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.89 billion.

: $37.30 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.89 billion. Geographic Revenue- Americas : $7.29 billion compared to the $8.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.

: $7.29 billion compared to the $8.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.14 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $2.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.

: $2.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%. Revenues- Professional services and other : $526 million versus $558.69 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $526 million versus $558.69 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Revenues- Subscription and support : $10.68 billion compared to the $10.6 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

: $10.68 billion compared to the $10.6 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year. Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Service : $2.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $2.53 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Marketing and Agentforce Commerce : $1.38 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $1.38 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce 360 Platform, Slack and Other : $2.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.4%.

: $2.66 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.4%. Revenues- Subscription and support- Agentforce Integration and Agentforce Analytics: $1.78 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

Here is how Salesforce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Salesforce have returned -18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

