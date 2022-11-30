Salesforce (CRM) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Wall Street analysts have reversed the pessimism that has hurt Salesforce (CRM) stock heading into its earnings report. Down 40% year to date, and nearly 50% over the past year from highs above $300, the software giant has felt the effects of the re-pricing of tech stocks amid this year’s market correction.

But is now a time to buy? Investors will get some confirmation of this when the company reports third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. It doesn't appear as if the macro environment will improve enough to get Salesforce out of the doldrums. Last week, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick, who has a Buy rating on the stock, cut his estimates, citing concerns about, among other things, macro uncertainty and the impact of foreign exchange.

Zelnick noted there is only "limited upside" expected in the company’s upcoming earnings results, along with "modest forward guidance.” Heading into this quarter, investors should expect modest results and conservative outlook heading into the new year. That said, the company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management continues to be industry standard. Despite having evolved into a “mature” company, not only does Salesforce generate positive free cash flow, it continues to grow revenues at a double-digit rate.

Indeed, to Zelnick’s point, economic conditions may impact its near term performance. But Salesforce remains well-positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation trend that many companies are undergoing. The fact that the management forecasted 17% revenue growth rate for fiscal 2026 underscores the level of confidence they have in the business. The question remains whether near-term inflationary pressures will affect its billings and booking metrics guidance for the quarters ahead? That question will be answered on Wednesday.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion. For the full year, ending January, earnings are projected to decline 1% year over year to $4.73 per share, while full-year revenue of $30.98 billion would rise 16.9% year over year.

Despite the projected decline in full-year earnings, the stock’s performance does not accurately reflect the sustained growth in the company’s business. Salesforce's four major business segments are each growing strongly: Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Platform and Marketing & Commerce Cloud. The latter has been the main driver of Salesforce’s subscription growth and its revenue stream. The company’s ability to meet complex business problems has been the key differentiating factor.

The management believes the current total addressable market to to be $284 billion. This means Salesforce still has a massive growth opportunity from the digital transition, even as competitive threats emerge. And over the past several quarters, the company has secured more of this opportunity. In the second quarter, the company delivered another double beat, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings.

Q2 revenue rose 22% year over year to $7.72 billion, while adjusted EPS was $1.19 which beat analyst estimates by 16 cents. The beat was driven by 21% rise in subscription and support revenue which came in at $7.14 billion, the company’s flagship "Sales" app grew strongly at 15%. These positive metrics were offset by 24% decline in Q2 free cash flow which came in $131 million. The decline was somewhat deflating.

However, the company announced $10 billion stock buyback program, which instilled some confidence for the near term. On Wednesday, for the stock to regain its uptrend, Salesforce will need to show continued strength and momentum in its core business.

