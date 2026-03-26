Salesforce (CRM) Price Target Decreased by 10.84% to 278.01

The average one-year price target for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been revised to $278.01 / share. This is a decrease of 10.84% from the prior estimate of $311.82 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $498.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.85% from the latest reported closing price of $185.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salesforce. This is an decrease of 1,193 owner(s) or 27.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.43%, an increase of 22.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.56% to 819,982K shares. The put/call ratio of CRM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 47,386K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 99.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 22,721K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,051K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 22.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,783K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,991K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 40.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 19,673K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,325K shares , representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,015K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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