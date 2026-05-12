Salesforce (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Salesforce (CRM) ended the recent trading session at $171.31, demonstrating a -3.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

The stock of customer-management software developer has risen by 2.7% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Salesforce in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 27, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.12, showcasing a 20.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.06 billion, indicating a 12.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.15 per share and a revenue of $46.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.03% and +10.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Salesforce. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Salesforce is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Salesforce's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.73.

Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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