Is Salesforce (CRM) a 'Buy' Ahead of Q4 Earnings Announcement?

One of the leading AI stocks throughout the latest bull market, Salesforce CRM is set to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. A leading provider of on-demand Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Salesforce is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Salesforce has surpassed the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But with many technology stocks showing weakness lately, is CRM stock a buy?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The company is expected to post a Q4 profit of $2.60 per share, reflecting growth of 13.5% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have declined by 0.38% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 8.1% to $10.04 billion.

CRM shares are off to a rough start in 2025, shedding about 7% thus far. Our proprietary Zacks Model does not conclusively predict another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement. As always, investors should exercise caution ahead of earnings releases as stocks can be volatile.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.