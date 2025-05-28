Salesforce (CRM) Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid Robust Cloud and AI Demand

Salesforce (CRM) delivered an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2026, buoyed by robust demand for cloud services and accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence. The enterprise software giant raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $41 billion and $41.3 billion, up from an earlier forecast, underscoring its confidence in sustained customer spending despite global macroeconomic uncertainties.





The upward revision highlights Salesforce's successful monetization strategy around its AI-driven Agentforce platform, which automates routine business processes. The company's recent $8 billion acquisition of data-management provider Informatica further strengthens its AI capabilities, allowing Salesforce to better integrate and manage client data. This marks a significant return to major dealmaking, fueling investor optimism but also prompting scrutiny over the sustainability of its organic growth trajectory.





Market Overview:





Salesforce raises fiscal 2026 revenue and profit forecasts, boosted by strong cloud investments.



Enterprise cloud and AI spending remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainty.



Recent Informatica (INFA) acquisition signals Salesforce's renewed push into major strategic deals.



Key Points:



Salesforce forecasts FY2026 revenue between $41 billion and $41.3 billion, above prior estimates.



Adjusted earnings per share guidance raised to a range of $11.27 to $11.33.



Q1 revenue of $9.83 billion surpasses analyst estimates driven by increased AI platform adoption.



Looking Ahead:



Continued growth hinges on successful integration and monetization of Informatica assets.



AI capabilities via Agentforce platform expected to be a key growth driver.



Salesforce must demonstrate sustained organic growth to satisfy investor expectations.



Bull Case:



Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $41 billion - $41.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $11.27 - $11.33, signaling strong confidence in sustained customer spending.



First-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $9.83 billion surpassed analyst estimates, driven by robust demand for cloud services and accelerating adoption of its AI-driven Agentforce platform, which has already secured thousands of deals.



The recent $8 billion acquisition of data-management provider Informatica is expected to significantly bolster Salesforce's AI capabilities and data integration offerings, enhancing its competitive edge in the enterprise data market.



Investors reacted positively, with shares rising approximately 3-4% in extended trading following the upbeat projections and strong Q1 results.



The company's current remaining performance obligation (CRPO) grew 12% year-over-year in Q1, exceeding consensus estimates, and Q2 revenue and EPS guidance also topped Street forecasts.



Salesforce's Data Cloud product showed strong momentum in the prior quarter, pulling in $900 million of annual recurring revenue, more than doubling year-over-year.



The strategic pivot towards AI-enhanced cloud solutions, supported by resilient enterprise spending on AI and cloud, positions Salesforce for continued growth.



Bear Case:



Salesforce faces increased scrutiny regarding its ability to sustain organic growth without relying on large acquisitions like Informatica.



Prior to this positive update, Salesforce's stock had underperformed in 2025, declining around 17-20%, reflecting some investor caution.



Some analysts note that Salesforce's overall revenue growth rate (around 8-9%) is lower than its historical performance, and the company is navigating a "tricky transition" as it ramps up new AI products like Agentforce with consumption-based pricing.



The full financial impact of new AI products like Agentforce may take time to materialize significantly, with some analysts not expecting substantial revenue contributions until fiscal 2027 or later.



The integration of Informatica, a large acquisition, will be critical and is not expected to close until early in Salesforce's fiscal 2027, meaning its direct impact on fiscal 2026 results will be limited.



While the company is optimistic, previous full-year guidance (issued in early 2025) had been met with some disappointment, and growth in some core cloud products had shown signs of deceleration in the preceding quarter.



Investors reacted positively to Salesforce's upbeat projections, sending shares up approximately 3% in extended trading. The company's pivot toward AI-enhanced cloud solutions, combined with strategic acquisitions, positions Salesforce well to capture growing demand for automation and data management in the enterprise sector.Despite strong quarterly results and raised guidance, Salesforce faces increased scrutiny regarding its ability to sustain growth without reliance on large acquisitions. Nonetheless, the company's aggressive AI strategy, supported by robust enterprise spending, indicates continued momentum in the competitive cloud software market.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.