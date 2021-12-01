Salesforce (CRM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Stock Falls 6.1%

Salesforce CRM delivered better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Despite strong quarterly performance, shares of the company fell 6.1% in Tuesday’s extended trading session as the earnings guidance for the fourth quarter missed the consensus mark.

Salesforce’s fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly earnings included a benefit of 28 cents per share from the mark-to-mark accounting of CRM’s strategic investments on a non-GAAP tax rate of 21.5%. However, non-GAAP earnings declined 27% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.74 per share.

Salesforce’s quarterly revenues of $6.86 billion climbed 27% year over year surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.79 billion. The top line also improved 26% in constant currency (cc).

The enterprise cloud computing solutions provider has been benefiting from the robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Thus, the rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions resulted in the better-than-anticipated performance during the fiscal third quarter.

Also, the recently acquired Slack business boosted revenues and contributed $280 million in total sales during the third quarter.

salesforce.com, inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Coming to Salesforce’s business segments, revenues at Subscription and Support (93% of total revenues) increased 25% from the year-earlier period to $6.38 billion. Professional Services and Other (7% of total sales) revenues climbed 45% to $484 million.

Under the Subscription and Support segment, Sales Cloud revenues grew 17% year over year to $1.5 billion. Revenues from Service Cloud, one of the company’s largest and the fastest-growing businesses, also improved 20% to $1.7 billion. Marketing & Commerce Cloud revenues jumped 25% to $1 billion. Salesforce Platform and Other revenues were up 51% to $1.3 billion. Also, revenues from Data increased 20% year over year to $900 million.

Geographically, Salesforce registered revenues at cc of 23% in America (68% of total revenues), 29% in the Asia Pacific (9%) and 35% in the EMEA (23%) on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce’s gross profit came in at $5.02 billion, up 25% from the prior-year period. However, gross margin contracted 120 basis points (bps) to 73.1%.

Salesforce recorded a non-GAAP operating income of $1.36 billion, up 27% year over year. The operating margin remained flat on a year-over-year basis at 19.8% due to higher revenues, efficiencies from the work-from-anywhere trend and a focus on disciplined spending. Operating expenses flared up 31% year over year to $4.98 billion.

Salesforce exited the fiscal third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $9.39 billion compared with the $9.65 billion recorded at the end of the previous quarter. CRM generated an operating cash flow of $404 million in the fiscal third quarter and $4 billion in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022.

As of Oct 31, 2021, the current remaining performance obligation, which reflects revenues under contract for the next 12 months, was $18.8 billion, up 23% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance Raised

Buoyed by stronger-than-expected results for the fiscal third quarter, Salesforce raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 to $26.39-$26.40 billion from the $26.25-$26.35 billion projected earlier. The updated guidance includes expected revenue contributions from the newly acquired Slack and Acumen businesses of $565 million and $200 million, respectively.

Management also revised the fiscal 2022 non-GAAP operating margin forecast upward to 18.6% from 18.5%. The updated guidance includes a 140-bps headwind from the Slack and Acumen acquisitions.

Salesforce now projects fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings between $4.68 and $4.69 per share, up from its earlier guided range of $4.36-$4.38 per share. The updated earnings guidance assumes merger & acquisition headwinds of 49 cents per share.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Salesforce projects total sales between $7.224 billion and $7.234 billion, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.21 billion. Furthermore, CRM anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of 72-73 cents for the current quarter, which falls short of the consensus mark of 79 cents.

Salesforce also reiterated its guidance for fiscal 2023 that was previously provided on Sep 23. For fiscal 2023, the company projects revenues between $31.70 billion and $31.80 billion, and anticipates non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 20%.

The company also initiated the revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which projects total sales between $7.215 billion and $7.250 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 21%-22%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Salesforce carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL, Diodes DIOD and PTC Inc. PTC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised downward by a penny to $26.71 per share over the past seven days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved upward by 43 cents to $108.29 per share in the last seven days.

Alphabet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 41.5%. The GOOGL stock has rallied 62.9% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Diodes’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 23.9% to $1.45 per share over the past 30 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved upward by 6.3% to $5.06 per share over the last 30 days.

Diodes’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 10%. Shares of DIOD have rallied 50.7% YTD.

The consensus mark for PTC Inc.’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been raised to $1.00 per share from 90 cents 30 days ago. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 28 cents to $4.19 per share in the last 30 days.

PTC Inc.’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missed the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 47.8%. Shares of PTC have declined 8.4% YTD.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.