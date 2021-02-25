Salesforce (CRM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) have fallen about 10% from their early November high of $264, trailing the 9% rise of the S&P 500 index during that span. With increased productivity amid the coronavirus-induced shift towards work-from-home, Salesforce is seen as a major beneficiary over the next several quarters, though the stock performance would imply otherwise. But is there more downside ahead?

The enterprise cloud giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. The company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. Salesforce has grown despite emerging threats from competitors like Adobe (ADBE) and ServiceNow (NOW), among others. But Salesforce could be looking for an even bigger competitive edge.

The company in November announced it had acquired Slack for $27.7 billion. With features that allow organizations to collaborate and communicate securely with multiple partners and vendors, including negotiating deals, Slack immediately positions Salesforce as a key competitor to, among others, Microsoft’s (MSFT) enterprise dominance with Office365. The market, however, saw it differently. At the time of the announced deal Slack was valued at only $22 billion, meaning Salesforce paid almost a 30% premium for the asset, ranking as Salesforce’s largest acquisition.

The market punished Salesforce shares on the announcement. This deal will likely dominate the Q&A portion of the conference call with analysts on Thursday. As such, for Salesforce stock to move higher, Salesforce management will need to convince the market of how it plans to integrate Slack and accelerate its position as the world’s leading CRM platform. And the company’s typical top- and bottom-line beat won’t hurt either.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter earnings of 66 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 55% year over year to $4.64 per share, while revenue of $21.11 billion would rise 23.5% year over year.

Results from recent enterprise giants such as Cisco (CSCO) and Oracle (ORCL) suggests there has been an uptick in spending in the enterprise cloud environment. Over the past few quarters, corporations have shifted (or postponed) IT projects due to the pandemic. That shift, meanwhile, had accelerated the rate at which companies are growing their digital presence. And Salesforce benefited from that shift in third quarter, beating both revenue and profit estimates by significant margins, while boosting full-year guidance.

Third quarter revenue rose 19% year over year to $5.42 billion, while subscription and support revenue rose 20% $4.09 billion. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to a range between $21.1 billion to $21.11 billion, up from prior forecast of $20.7 to 20.8 billion and well above consensus estimates of $20.78 billion. Salesforce also boosted its profit guidance calling for adjusted EPS of $4.62 to $4.63 per share, well above consensus of $3.75 per share.

On Thursday the market will want to see what the cloud giant can do for an encore, along with Salesforce’s ability to “sell” the merits of the Slack deal as a potential success.

