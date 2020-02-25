Salesforce (CRM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have been a key driver of the market’s 2020 gains. Among them is Salesforce (CRM) stock which has seen its stock rise 16.5% year to date and 30% over the past six months. The enterprise cloud giant is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Salesforce’s customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. As such analysts believe Salesforce’s stock has more room to run. Jefferies analysts recently raised its price target on Salesforce to $210 from $195, implying 12% upside from current levels. However, for the shares to keep rising, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast will be the metrics to keep an eye on.

Strong revenue and earnings growth projections are commonplace for the company, which has topped or matched the Street’s earnings estimates in twenty straight quarters. As such, Salesforce is broadly expected to report a top- and bottom-line beat Tuesday, but it will take much more than a beat to excite investors — many of whom have shifted their focus on the company’s tough comparisons from last year’s fourth quarter.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $4.76 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 70 cents per share on revenue of $3.60 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 5% year over year to $2.90 per share, while revenue of $17 billion would mark a 28% rise year over year.

The enterprise shift towards cloud-based data is not slowing down. This means Salesforce still has a tremendous opportunity to garner a large chunk of that business. Aiming to seize that future growth, the company recently introduced Accelerators — a way for its clients to integrate external data sources directly with Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. How much will that factor into Salesforce’s future growth? Hence, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast for fiscal 2021 will be the metrics to keep an eye on Tuesday.

Investors had grown concerned about increased competition from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL), among others, and whether competition could take a toll on Salesforce’s growth in the next couple of years. It was not evident in the third quarter when it reported a profit of 75 cents, which beat estimates by 9 cents, while Q3 revenue of $4.5 billion beat the $4.45 billion analysts expected. The company proclaimed it could dominance by announcing it expects to generate some $34 billion to $35 billion in revenue for fiscal 2024.

Given that its full-year 2020 revenue is projected to be $17 billion, this forecast assumes an annual revenue growth rate of about 20% for the next four years. On Tuesday analysts will want to see whether Salesforce will affirm this level of confidence. Analyst will also focus on the company’s growth-by-acquisition strategy and the company’s international expansion goals, which should help offset any perceived weakness in the U.S.

