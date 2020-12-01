Salesforce (CRM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) have fallen 11% from their early September highs, trailing the 8% rise of the S&P 500 index during that span. With increased productivity amid the coronavirus-induced shift towards work-from-home, Salesforce is seen as a major beneficiary over the next several quarters. But is there a downside?

The enterprise cloud giant is set to report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. The company’s SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. Salesforce has grown despite emerging threats from competitors like Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW), among others. But Salesforce could be looking for an even bigger competitive edge.

Dow Jones reported last week that the cloud giant is in advanced talks to acquire Slack (WORK) at an undisclosed amount. With features that allow organizations to collaborate and communicate securely with multiple partners and vendors, including negotiating deals, Slack would immediately position Salesforce as the key competitor to Microsoft’s (MSFT) enterprise dominance with Office365. But Slack, now valued at $22 billion, is not cheap and would become Salesforce’s largest acquisition. But the 6% drop in CRM stock when the M&A news first broke suggests the market hates the deal. This will likely dominate the Q&A portion of the conference call with analysts.

For the quarter that ended October, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 75 cents per share on revenue of $4.51 billion. For the full year, ending in February, earnings are projected to rise 25% year over year to $3.75 per share, while revenue of $20.80 billion would rise 21.7% year over year.

Results from recent enterprise giants such as Cisco (CSCO) and Oracle (ORCL) suggests there has been an uptick in spending in the enterprise cloud environment. Over the past few quarters, corporations have shifted (or postponed) IT projects due to the pandemic. That shift, meanwhile, had accelerated the rate at which companies are growing their digital presence. And Salesforce recognized that shift in second quarter after it crushed the Street’s adjusted earnings estimate by 115%, delivering 120% surge in EPS, while its Q2 revenue jumped 29%.

During the quarter, Salesforce’s subscription and support revenue rose 29% and Professional Services increased 23%. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to $20.7 to 20.8 billion, above consensus of $20.06 billion, while it now expects adjusted EPS of $3.72 to 3.74 per share, well above consensus of $2.96 per share. “It's humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce's history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world," said CEO Marc Benioff.

On Tuesday the market will want to see what the cloud giant can do for an encore. While rumors about the Slack deal is yet to be confirmed, Salesforce’s ability to make these deals work has been a key factor in its success. As such, Wall Street might be a bit skeptical about the merits of the deal, I think the management of the company deserves the benefit of the doubt as the company looks to position itself for the next couple of years.

