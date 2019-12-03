Salesforce (CRM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Salesforce (CRM) stock finally break out? The enterprise cloud giant is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Strong revenue and earnings growth projections are commonplace for the company, which has topped or matched the Street’s earnings estimates in twenty straight quarters. As such, Salesforce is broadly expected to report a top- and bottom-line beat Tuesday, but it will take much more than a beat to excite investors — many of whom have shifted their focus on the company’s tough comparisons from last year’s third quarter.

While Salesforce has seen its shares rise 18% year to date, it trails the S&P 500’s 24% rise and the 40% surge in the broader software sector. The company’s customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. However, the stock is currently trading around 5% below its 52-week high of $167.56.

The enterprise shift towards cloud-based data is not slowing down. This means Salesforce still has a tremendous opportunity to garner a large chunk of that business. Aiming to seize that future growth, the company recently introduced Accelerators — a way for its clients to integrate external data sources directly with Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. How much will that factor into Salesforce’s future growth? Hence, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast for fiscal 2021 will be the metrics to keep an eye on Tuesday.

For the quarter that ended October, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 66 cents per share on revenue of $4.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.39 billion. For the full year, ending February, earnings are projected to rise 4% year over year to $2.86 per share, while revenue of $16.9 billion would mark a 27% rise year over year.

Salesforce recently held its Dreamforce conference and removed any notion that its growth had peaked. The company proclaimed its dominance by announcing it expects to generate some $34 billion to $35 billion in revenue for fiscal 2024. Given that its full-year 2020 revenue is projected to be $17 billion, this forecast assumes an annual revenue growth rate of about 20% for the next four years.

Notably, this growth forecast exceeds the company’s prior outlook which earlier this year called for revenue of $26 billion to $28 billion for fiscal 2023. Investors had grown concerned about increased competition from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL), among others, and the extent to which competition could take a toll on Salesforce’s growth in the next couple of years. The Dreamforce conference, which also affirmed the integration of MuleSoft, suggests Salesforce is still well-positioned to lead in the realm of the SaaS.

On Tuesday analysts will want to see the extent to which Salesforce will affirm this level of confidence. Elsewhere, analyst will focus on the company’s growth-by-acquisition strategy and the company’s international expansion goals, which should help offset any perceived weakness in the U.S.

