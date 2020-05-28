Salesforce (CRM) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Salesforce (CRM) have risen about 16% over the past month, well surpassing the 5.5% rise of the S&P 500 index. With increased worker productivity amid the coronavirus-induced shift towards work-from-home, Salesforce could be a major beneficiary over the next several quarters. But is there a downside?

The enterprise cloud giant is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Salesforce's SaaS business model and its customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. But the virus is likely to cause some near-term disruption in the billings metrics, which is a closely-watched gauge of its revenue growth.

What's more, the company's acquisition-led growth is seen as less sustainable amid the pandemic. That, combined with softer IT spending environment and the fact that corporations are shifting (or postponing) IT projects, there are concerns that Salesforce will struggle to reach its revenue target. Conversely, the pandemic is likely to force companies that had not had a digital presence to adopt a means to manage their sales channels.

Prior to the pandemic, investors had grown concerned about increased competition Salesforce faces from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL), among others, and whether competition could take a toll on Salesforce's growth in the next couple of years. As it stands, Salesforce is poised to benefit from the acceleration of enterprises shifting towards cloud-based data and analytics. Accordingly, Salesforce's guidance on Thursday will provide a hint of how robust this assumption is.

For the quarter that ended April, Wall Street expects the San Francisco-based company to earn 70 cents per share on revenue of $4.85 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 93 cents per share on revenue of $3.74 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 3.6% year over year to $3.10 per share, while revenue of $20.77 billion would mark a 21.5% rise year over year.

Strong revenue and earnings growth projections are commonplace for the company, which has topped or matched the Street's earnings estimates in twenty straight quarters. In the fourth quarter, it reported revenue of $4.85 billion, up 35% year over year, topping not only the high end of management's forecasted range but also analysts' consensus estimates, which topped out at $4.753 billion and $4.76 billion, respectively.

Salesforce also delivered on the bottom line, posting fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 66 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 55 cents per share. Notably, Salesforce's remaining performance obligation (RPO), or the amount of future revenue under contract that hasn't yet been recognized, was up 20% year over year to $30.8 billion. As it stands, in the next 12 months, the company has an RPO of $15 billion (26% higher) that will be realized.

In other words, while the enterprise shift towards cloud-based data is not slowing down, Salesforce still aims to garner a large chunk of the market. So, while the stock is not cheap, trading at more than 40 times forward earnings, it would be a mistake to part with this winner.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.