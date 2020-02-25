Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
(Adds details on results, compares with estimates)
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday Keith Block has stepped down as co-chief executive officer, making Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the business software company, sending its shares down nearly 3% in extended trading.
Block was widely seen as a potential successor to Benioff, who founded the company in 1999, and will continue as the chairman.
The company has spent more than $16 billion last year for acquisitions, adding muscle to its cloud products as it fends off competition from bigger rivals like Oracle Corp and German competitor SAP .
Salesforce forecast first-quarter revenue between $4.88 billion and $4.89 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company reported a net loss of $248 million, or 28 cents per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a net income of $362 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share, beating estimates of 56 cents per share.
The company's total revenue rose 34.6% to $4.85 billion, above estimates of $4.75 billion. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;)) Keywords: SALESFORCE.COM CEO/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market