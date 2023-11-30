Salesforce Climbs 6% On Higher Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) are gaining more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a surge in third-quarter profit. Revenues were higher and that came in above analysts estimates.

The quarterly profit was $1.224 billion or $1.25 per share compared to $210 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Revenue for the third quarter increased to $8.72 billion from $7.837 billion in the previous year. Wall Street analysts were looking for revenue of $8.36 billion.

Currently, shares are at $244.98, up 6.36 percent from the previous close of $230.35 on a volume of 9,669, 810.

