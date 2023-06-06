News & Insights

Salesforce CEO shakes up top ranks, hints at succession plan - Insider

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

June 06, 2023 — 08:24 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc CRM.N CEO Marc Benioff has made several changes at the business software maker's top ranks and is attempting to bring back executives who left to join rivals such as Amazon and Oracle, news website Insider reported on Tuesday, citing a memo.

Miguel Milano, who moved back from Celonis, has been appointed Salesforce's chief revenue officer, according to the Insider report, which added that Ariel Kelman, previously the chief marketing officer at Amazon Web Services AMZN.O and Oracle ORCL.N, has been named the new CMO.

President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham will be taking on a host of new responsibilities, including marketing, employee success and business technology, the memo said.

Earlier this year, Salesforce said it plans to cut jobs by 10% and close some offices, after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce amid an economic slowdown.

The company last month posted an 11% rise in its quarterly revenue, the slowest pace of growth in 13 years.

