June 6 (Reuters) - Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has made several changes at the company's top ranks and is attempting to bring back executives who left to join rivals such as Amazon and Oracle, news website Insider reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.