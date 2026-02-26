Salesforce Is Buying Back $50 Billion of Its Own Stock. Should You Be Buying Too?

Key Points

Salesforce just announced a massive buyback plan.

But it’s an admission that it’s run out of fresh ways to grow its business.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce ›

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) posted its latest earnings report on Feb. 25. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended on Jan. 31), the cloud software giant's revenue rose 12% year over year to $11.2 billion and matched analysts' expectations. Its adjusted EPS grew 37% to $3.81, beating the consensus forecast by $0.76 per share.

For the full year, Salesforce's revenue rose 10% to $41.5 billion as its adjusted earnings grew 23% to $12.52 per share. For fiscal 2027, it expects its revenue to rise 10%-11% -- with its recent acquisition of Informatica contributing roughly three percentage points to that growth.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Salesforce also set a goal to generate $63 billion in revenue in fiscal 2030, which would equal a 4-year CAGR of 10% from fiscal 2026. That outlook is stable, but it would still grow more slowly than many other cloud giants, including Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google's parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Salesforce's high-growth days are over, but it plans to reward its patient investors with a fresh $50 billion buyback authorization. That's equivalent to 28% of its $180 billion market cap, but does it make its stock a worthwhile investment in this choppy market?

What the $50 billion authorization actually means

During the conference call, CEO Marc Benioff said Salesforce was launching the new buyback because its stock was trading at "low prices". Yet its stock isn't really that cheap.

Over the past 12 months, Salesforce's stock declined about 36%. That decline was primarily driven by slowing sales growth, concerns about competition from newer generative AI platforms, and the broader sell-off across the tech sector.

At $200, Salesforce's stock might seem undervalued at 15 times this year's adjusted earnings. However, analysts expect its adjusted EPS to rise by only 6% in fiscal 2027. Therefore, it merely seems reasonably valued relative to other slower-growth tech stocks. By generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it's even more expensive at 27 times this year's earnings.

Salesforce's $50 billion authorization replaces all of its previous authorizations, and it didn't set any precise dates for its new buybacks. It also isn't obligated to spend all of that money. In other words, it won't actually matter unless the company actually starts repurchasing its shares. Over the past three years, Salesforce bought back $28 billion in shares -- yet those buybacks reduced its outstanding shares by only 4%. That's because it still pays out substantial, dilutive stock-based compensation expenses every year.

Is it the right time to buy Salesforce?

Salesforce's big buyback plan might stabilize its earnings, but it's also an admission that it's run out of fresh ways to expand. Its new Agentforce agentic AI platform might keep it in the AI race, but it won't become a core growth engine anytime soon. So for now, I'd avoid Salesforce -- even if it plans to plow a lot of its excess cash into big buybacks and dividends.

Should you buy stock in Salesforce right now?

Before you buy stock in Salesforce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Salesforce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,995!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,198,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.